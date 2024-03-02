Video: My Husband Told Me He Was 38, But I Found Out He Was 51 On Our Wedding day – Mr Ibu’s Daughter

Jasmine Okafor, daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu has opened up on her marriage crisis to her ex-husband.

Naija News understands that the man had reportedly flown from the US to Gambia to see her two months after talking on TikTok and proposed four days after their physical meeting.

The couple tied the knot in February, however nine months after their wedding, Jasmine announced that their marriage had come to an end.

She had written, “This was the best nine months of my life! I have no regrets whatsoever! I just won’t settle for asking you about this severally before we start! Finding out today from your mum really broke me! A foundation built upon a tiny lie won’t stand! I love how you loved me! But hate how you never mentioned your divorce or kids to me! Moving on, I don’t think I want anybody else! Just gonna love you from a distance.”

Sharing more details on her collapsed marriage during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the content creator disclosed that her husband lied to her that he was 38 but she she discovered on their wedding day that he lied and was actually 51, hence her reason for calling off their wedding.

Watch the video below,