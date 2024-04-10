Love And Marriage Doesn’t Always Coexist – BBNaija Vee

Advertisement

Reality TV star and actress, Victoria Iye, aka Vee, has said that she does not understand the concept of marriage.

She argued that marriage is not a form of insurance, stressing that it is just vows which can be broken.

Speaking on Clout Africa recently, Vee said that the concept of marriage doesn’t make sense to her.

According to her, marriage is not a form of insurance, stressing that it is just vows which can be broken.

She opined that marriage does not necessarily equate love.

The reality TV star said, “Love and the institution of marriage doesn’t always coexist. I always say to my friends that, being married is not a form of insurance. It’s just vow and people break their vows everyday.

“I want to be in a place where I feel secure. Personally, I don’t feel marriage is all in all. Maybe it is because I am young and I haven’t experienced true love per se. I have only been in relationships. I haven’t settled myself to be with someone I really feel is my soul mate. For now, the concept of marriage really doesn’t make sense to me.”