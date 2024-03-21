Abandon Any Relationship That Does Not Lead To Marriage After Three Years – Phyna

Controversial reality TV star, Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has advised ladies against being in courtship for too long.

She urged single ladies who intend to get married to leave any relationship that does not lead to marriage after three years.

She stated this in the latest episode of her podcast, Spill With Phyna.

The reality TV star disclosed how her ex-boyfriend deceived her for 12 years with fake promises of marrying her.

She claimed that most men who don’t intend to marry their partners pin them down by feigning romantic gestures and making unrealistic promises.

Speaking further, Phyna argued that the issue of men tying women down with fake promises of marriage is very common in Edo State.

According to her, “If you date a guy, at most 3 years and he is still not considering marrying you, walk out of the relationship.

“This issues of men wasting women’s time in relationships without the intention of marrying them is predominant in Edo State. In Edo State you will see people that have been together for 10 years with no plan of marriage. I did 12 years. The men have no plan of marrying you but they will be feigning romantic gestures to deceive you.”