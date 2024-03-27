Women, Don’t Marry A Man That Cannot Rebuke His Parents – Buchi Advises

Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi has advised women not to marry men who cannot protect their family.

He insisted that men who cannot call out and rebuke their parents should be avoided.

Buchi argued that the protective nature of men should not only be in their physical look but also in their ability to be stubborn and firm even towards their own family members.

He opined that men should always be men and protect their family from outsiders.

Speaking via social media, he wrote, “Don’t marry a man who cannot call out and rebuke his parents. The protective nature of men isn’t just in bigger toned muscles but in their ability to be firm, stubborn and bold even to their family. It’s easy to find a man who can protect you from outsiders; please find a man who won’t be scared to protect you from his family if need be. Men ought to be men.”

Why Is The Nigerian Government A Puppet To Bobrisky? – Solomon Buchi

Meanwhile, Buchi has questioned why the Nigerian Government is silent over the attitude of controversial crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst the controversy trailing the ‘Best-Dressed’ female award given to Bobrisky at the ‘Ajakaju’ movie premiere over the weekend.

In a post via X, Buchi said Bobrisky might have friends in the Nigerian police force, judiciary, and political space due to his confidence in speaking publicly and doing certain things without being punished.

He added that Bobrisky would have been arrested and prosecuted long ago if he had been a poor man or probably did not have a political godfather in Nigeria.

The post read, “Bobrisky must have friends in high places in Nigeria. Probably in the police, judiciary and random politicians, because his confidence to say and do certain things publicly shows that he’s got political assurance.

“Who is Bobrisky’s political godfather in Nigeria? Why is the Nigerian government a puppet to Bobrisky?

“If Bobrisky were a poor man, shim would have been prosecuted a long time ago. Who’s covering Bobrisky?”