We Could Not Have S3x In My In-law’s House – Shade Ladipo Opens Up On Marriage Crash

Media personality, Shade Ladipo, has opened up on how her marriage crashed.

Naija News recalls that Ladipo tied the knot with her ex-husband, Jude, in 2018.

However, speaking during an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, the radio host revealed that COVID-19 made her marriage fail in 2020.

According to her, when she relocated with Jude to Canada, they resided in his brother’s home.

She said during their stay with her in-laws, they were not able to communicate, function, and find their footing.

Ladipo said that six months into their stay, she moved out of the house, leaving her ex-husband, who wanted to stay back because “he had debts.”

She added that the natural separation resulted in their official divorce in 2020.

“The biggest issue in Canada is the cold. When we landed we landed at my in-law’s house. We could not have s3x in my in-laws house. Like six months in my in-laws’ house. I am telling you,” she said.

“The plan was we were going to be in the in-laws house for six months. We are not able to reduce the tension. We were not able to communicate. We were not able to really function. We were not able to find our footing. We could not use the bathroom because there was only one. The in-laws were also at home plus their two-year child.

“Again, the plan was that after six months, we would leave the brother’s house and then find our footing. By the end of the six months, he said did not want to leave. And I had to leave. He said he owes debt. He was working a contract job. He wanted to get a permanent job. He was happy with everything. Me I just needed to be happy first.

“He was a nice boy. We moved in together in the estate (in Nigeria). We were living together. People do not understand that when you have the right connection with your partner, even with kids, you go find where you will have s3x.

“I entered Canada as a married woman. Single as a pringle now. Covid happened and life happened. People in my life know. I have been officially divorced since 2020,” she added.