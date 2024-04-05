I Would Drag Burna Boy To The Trenches, He Is Fake – Shade Ladipo

Advertisement

A veteran Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo, has condemned Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy.

She claimed that Burna Boy is “fake” and lacked integrity.

Ladipo stated this in a teaser for the upcoming episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, which is co-hosted by reality star, Tolanibaj, and actress, Moet Abebe.

Ladipo stated that she prefers Wizkid and Davido to Burna Boy.

The veteran broadcaster said, “I would drag Burna Boy to the trenches. He is fake. Burna Boy has no integrity. What the f*ck is money? Integrity is much more important than money. That is why I am a big fan of Wizkid and Davido.”

Burna Boy Is One Of The Greatest Music Icons, Hate Or Love Him – 2face Declares

Nigerian legendary singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, better known as 2baba or 2face, has joined the conversation about the status of his junior colleague, Dami Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, in the music industry.

Naija News reports that some music enthusiasts have been discussing about Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid regarding who is bigger on the national and international scene.

In a post via his Instagram story on Tuesday, 2face showered accolades on Burna Boy, stating that the ‘City Boy’ crooner has worked, proven, and stamped himself as one of the greatest music icons in the industry.

According to 2baba, whether people hate or love Burna Boy does not change the facts about him in the music industry.

He wrote, “Call this my talk anything u like. This young man has worked, proven, and stamped himself as one of the greatest music icons. Hate him or love him. E no go change fact. Kudos to everyone that is part of making this fact happen. Oluwa Burnafide.”