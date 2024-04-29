Wizkid Calls Don Jazzy Influencer, Sparks Outrage

Renowned Nigerian artist Wizkid caused a stir in the entertainment industry with his recent social media comments, in which he referred to iconic music producer and Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy as merely an “influencer.”

This remark was made during an early morning interaction with fans on his X account on April 29, 2024, and has since provoked a wave of discontent among fans and industry veterans.

The controversy began when Wizkid responded to a post by Ladipoe, a Mavin Records artist, who commented on the current state of Afrobeats. Ladipoe’s statement suggested that Afrobeats is experiencing a phase similar to the “Hip hop is dead” narrative, a sentiment Wizkid allegedly contributed to. Wizkid’s response, dismissing any artist signed by an “influencer” — a clear jab at Don Jazzy — immediately ignited a backlash.

Nigerian rappers that survived ‘hip hop is dead’ watching Afrobeat artists go through their own pic.twitter.com/0vqLwq3629 — LADIPOE (@LadiPoe) April 28, 2024

lol never chatting to anyone signed to an influencer. Next https://t.co/keQLF3mFK2 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) April 29, 2024

Observers and fans quickly criticized Wizkid’s choice of words, highlighting Don Jazzy’s substantial contributions to the Afrobeats genre. Beyond his influence on social media, Don Jazzy is revered for his pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous artists through Mo’Hits Records and later Mavin Records. Under his stewardship, both labels have produced some of Africa’s biggest music stars since 2004.

Adding to Don Jazzy’s credentials, Mavin Records was recently acquired by Universal Music Group for over $150 million, marking a significant milestone in the global music industry and underscoring Don Jazzy’s influence as a major industry player, not merely an influencer.

The reaction to Wizkid’s comments reflects the high regard in which Don Jazzy is held and suggests that any perceived slight against such a prominent figure is taken seriously by both the public and those within the music industry. This incident has also highlighted Wizkid’s influence and the weight his words carry, particularly given his usual reticence on social media.