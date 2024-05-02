Why I Said Wizkid Disrespected Don Jazzy – Macaroni

Nigerian skitmaker cum Nollywood actor, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has disclosed his reason for saying award-winning Afrobeat singer, Wizkid, disrespected the Mavin Records boss, Michael Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, with his controversial ‘influencer’ remark.

Naija News reports that Macaroni, during a live show on Wazobia TV in Lagos on Wednesday, said Don Jazzy is an influencer and perhaps the biggest entertainment influencer in Africa, stressing that the context in which Wizkid presented him was disrespectful.

According to the thespian, Don Jazzy is not just an ordinary influencer, referencing how the music executive reshaped the music industry with Ricardo Banks, Tiwa Salvage, Korede Bello, Dija and new crops of music artistes.

The comedian also described Don Jazzy as a champion and great influence whose impact on the growth of the music industry is undeniable.

Macaroni said, “Don Jazzy is an influencer and perhaps the biggest entertainment influencer we have in Africa. He is such a massive influencer in the entertainment industry, from music to film.

“His impact speaks volumes. So, while Wizkid’s comments about Don Jazzy were a bit disrespectful in context, Don Jazzy’s influence is undeniable.

“Look at when he has been doing it with the likes of D’Banj, Wande Coal, Dr Sid, De Prince and then to Maving Records when they newly came out with Ricardo Banks, Tiwa Salvage, Korede Bello, Di’ja and up to this new generation.

“Don Jazzy is a champion. Of course, he’s an influencer; he’s a great influencer. He doesn’t do it for just music; he does it for content and films. All you need is just to add Don Jazzy as a collaborator. You don’t even need to have a million followers. If he loves what you have done, he will just accept your request and the millions of followers that he has can see the content.

“But, the way Wizkid worded it (influencer) when he (Wizkid) said “I can’t chat with an influencer.’ That context is what we find disrespectful.”