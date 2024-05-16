Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Anambra

A Catholic priest, Rev. Father Basil Chukwuemeka, has been kidnapped by some unidentified gunmen at Nkpor Junction, near the commercial city Onitsha in Anambra State.

Naija News learnt that the reverend father was abducted from his vehicle while driving around the area.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Command spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, said the security operatives have launched a search for the abductors.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Obono Itam, had addressed the Catholic Priests on the development in the Bishop Conference at Onitsha.

Advertisement

He assured that the police would rescue the priest unhurt and arrest the abductors.

He said, “Anambra Police Command has launched a manhunt for the abductors and possible rescue of Reverend Fr. Basil Chukwuemeka, which sad incident occurred at Nkpor Junction, Onitsha.

“The Command is already working with some eyewitnesses of the incident in the ongoing operation

Advertisement

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam while addressing the Catholic priests allayed their fears and assured them that the Command would do everything to rescue unhurt the priest, and arrest the abductors.

“Further development shall be communicated, please.”