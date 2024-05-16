Wike Confers Abuja Citizenship On Senegalese President, Faye

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday conferred Abuja citizenship on the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, during a visit to Nigeria.

Naija News reported that Faye is in Nigeria on an official visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike welcomed the Senegalese President on his arrival at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on behalf of President Tinubu.

The FCT Minister conferred on him honorary citizenship of Abuja and presented him with the symbolic key to the city.

According to Wike, the key conferred on the 44-year-old President gives him all the rights and privileges of a citizen. Also, it serves as a mark of respect for the strong friendship and cordial relationship between Nigeria and Senegal.

In other news, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has said his government has defeated its political detractors and enemies.

Fubara stated this on Thursday during a gathering with the national and state leadership of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) as they embarked on a solidarity walk to the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The governor said his enemies could not sleep well again after they failed to achieve their plans while celebrating his one year in office.

While thanking the IYC members, Fubara encouraged the Ijaw nation to participate in celebrating the liberation of the state, adding that there would not be any need to disrupt the peace.

He stressed that every true Rivers indigene is a liberator, expressing his joy at welcoming them on such a significant day to reaffirm their collective commitment to liberation.

