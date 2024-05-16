Just In: Senegalese President, Faye Meets Tinubu At Aso Rock

The Senegalese President, Bassirou Faye, met with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Naija News recalls that the youngest president in Senegalese history secured victory in a delayed presidential election in April, garnering over 54 percent of the votes.

The 44-year-old president arrived at the Villa’s forecourt at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday, marking his first visit to Nigeria since assuming office last month.

More details to come…

Advertisement

In other news, President Tinubu has formally requested the House of Representatives to grant concurrent approval to the Federal Government for the reimbursement of a total sum of ₦24 billion to two northern states.

The President’s formal appeal was detailed in a letter directed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, and was presented on the House floor during Thursday’s plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

Naija News understands that the President is specifically seeking the House’s authorization to reimburse over ₦15 billion to the Kebbi State Government and ₦9bn to the Nasarawa State Government.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that Kebbi State had initially utilized the funds for the development of the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi, the state’s capital, while the Nasarawa State Government allocated ₦9bn for the establishment of the Lafia Cargo Airport in Nasarawa.