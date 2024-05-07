They Are Saying I Will Die Like My Brother Because I Criticized Wizkid – Nasboi

Popular skit maker and singer, Nasboi has claimed that he is receiving death threats after criticising Wizkid for shading Don Jazzy.

Naija News recalls that the singer cum skitmaker had berated Wizkid for mocking Don Jazzy during his recent social media outburst.

He stated this during an appearance on Bahd And Boujee Podcast.

Speaking once more in an interview with Cool FM, Nasboi disclosed that he has been receiving death threats following his submission.

According to him, “It’s like once you’re a celebrity, you do not have an opinion. But you, who is a normal guy on the street, you have an opinion. You can decide to say you love Wizkid over Davido and that’s okay. And me, who’s a normal guy who is a celebrity, shouldn’t have the same privilege?

“Because of what I said on my recent podcast interview. It’s a simple question: Do you think Wizkid offended Don Jazzy with his statement? They asked me a direct question and I think yes. For calling him an influencer, I feel like the context wasn’t okay. I would feel bad. And because of what I said about WizKid, somebody is in my DM saying I will die like my brother.”