Ladipoe Speaks On Mocking Wizkid With Controversial ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’ Tweet

Nigerian rapper, Ladipoe has reacted to his controversial tweet which supposedly mocked Wizkid.

Naija News understands that the singer had ridiculed Wizkid for claiming that ‘hip hop is dead’.

He had written, “Nigerian rappers that survived ‘hip hop is dead’ watching Afrobeat artistes go through their own.”

After a fan alerted Wizkid to the post, he reacted by saying, “Lol, never chatting with anyone signed to an influencer. Next.”

Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM, Lagos, Ladipoe said he was “amused” by the chaos.

The Mavin Records signee said his tweet was grossly misunderstood.

According to him, “The whole thing was a joke. Hip-hop artists have been through this time when there was a faux narrative that hip-hop I’d dead. And now, you are getting the same whispers about Afrobeats. Once again, I think that they are just as ridiculous and false as at the time they were saying hip-hop is dead.

“So my tweet was like, ‘Okay, you guys [Afrobeats singers], we [rappers] went through our own [hard times]. Don’t worry, this too shall pass.’

“I was more like a joke like we went through ours, now you are going through yours. That was the joke. If there’s anybody it was aimed at, it is more aimed at the audience or anybody who believes these narratives. Who are you to say any genre is dead?

“That was the whole intention behind the joke. Any other interpretation of it is something I didn’t anticipate. I know what I was thinking when I tweeted it. I tweeted it. Went to bed. Woke up to chaos.

“To be honest, the first thing I felt when I saw all the reactions, I was amused.”