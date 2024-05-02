‘Wizkid Is Going Through Serious Mental Issue, He Is No Longer With Jada P’ – Isaac Fayose

Isaac Fayose, brother to the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has claimed that Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has a mental illness.

Naija News reports that Fayose dropped the bombshell while reacting to the recent social media drama between Wizkid, Davido and Don Jazzy.

Fayose stated that Nigerians should stop making a mockery of Wizkid’s tantrums online because he is battling emotional and mental struggles.

According to him, Wizkid’s relationship with his baby mama cum manager, Jada Pollock, is no longer rosy, and they have gone their separate ways.

Isaac added that the singer has not been the same since losing his mother in 2023.

The online rivalry between Nigerian music icons, Wizkid and Davido, reached new heights on Monday night, captivating fans on the social media platform X.

Naija News recalls that Grammy-winning artist, Wizkid, released a video making mockery of Davido and also took a swipe at Peruzzi, a close associate and signee under Davido’s music label.

The conflict, which has been simmering for some time, flared up when Wizkid uploaded a video many interpreted as a direct jab at Davido.

The escalation did not stop there, as Wizkid’s subsequent posts included sharp barbs aimed at Peruzzi, calling him a “pant washer songwriter,” a comment that has since sparked a flurry of reactions across social media.

The exchange has drawn widespread attention, with fans and observers of the Nigerian music scene tuning in to witness the back-and-forth between these top artists.

While Wizkid and Davido have a history of public rivalry, including Peruzzi in the latest spat adds another layer to the ongoing drama.

Peruzzi immediately caught the sub, daring Wizkid to swear that he had never sought for his service.