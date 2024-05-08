Why Are People Telling Me That I Am Better Than Wizkid? – Speed Darlington Fumes

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, has warned fans to stop comparing him to Grammy award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

Naija News reports that the rapper, during a recent Instagram live session with fans, questioned why many people have been saying he is better than the ‘Essense’ crooner.

Expressing strong displeasure over the trend, Speed Darlington urged his fans to stop the comparison between him and Wizkid.

The rapper noted that he is approaching eight years in the music industry, and he and Wizkid have never met, even though the singer once acknowledged him in New York.

He said, “Why are people telling me that I am better than Wizkid? How do I and Wizkid correlate? Do you know how many years I’ve been in this industry? Seven years. Next year, May 17 or 16, I will be 8 years in the industry and I’ve never met Wizkid. Although he has previously acknowledged me in New York. He posted one of my songs. Please, stop the comparison.”

Meanwhile, Speed Darlington has announced that he is searching for a wife.

Naija News reports that the 39-year-old rapper, in a post on his Instagram page, called on single ladies to apply to be his wife.

Speed Darlington also listed the criteria for his potential wife, stating that the lady must be at least 5 feet, 8 inches tall, have dark skin, be 18 to 23 years old, a secondary school graduate, and preferably a virgin.

On what he is bringing to the table, Speed Darlington listed some of his achievements and acquisitions.