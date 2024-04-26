‘I’m Looking For A Wife’ – Speed Darlington Lists Hilarious Qualifications

Nigerian comic rapper, Speed Darlington, has announced that he is searching for a wife.

Naija News reports that the 39-year-old rapper, in a post on his Instagram page, called on single ladies to apply to be his wife.

Speed Darlington also listed the criteria for his potential wife, stating that the lady must be at least 5 feet, 8 inches tall, have dark skin, be 18 to 23 years old, a secondary school graduate, and preferably a virgin.

He wrote, “Look for a wife with: Dark skin, under 150 pounds of weight, at least 5 feet, 8 inches tall, age 18 to 23 years old, a great listener, second school graduate, financial literacy, business minded person, never been to Libya, I prefer a virgin but if you’re not, it’s fine, personal hygiene/cleanliness is very important to me, 46 to 50 inches of ukwu, a person who is fluent in Igbo and English.”

On what he is bringing to the table, Speed Darlington listed some of his achievements and acquisitions.

He said, “I have: six plots of land, associate degree in digital filmmaking, access to USA, 4 lingual, 11 rooms mansion, five bank accounts worldwide, three rooms apartment in Lagos, 18 years old Mercedes, frequent flyer, medium listener, good analyst and advisor, studio, and more shirts than I need.”