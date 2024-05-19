Sarkodie Speaks On Rift With Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has said he has no issues with Nigerian Afrobeats superstars, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

Naija News understands that Sarkodie sparked some controversy in his latest song, ‘Brag,’ by claiming he was in the music industry before Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

The development led to friction between Dremo, former Davido’s signee, and Lyrical Joe, Sarkodie’s signee, both of whom have been releasing new diss tracks daily.

Speaking about the situation during an interview with RODE, Sarkodie explained that his reference to Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy in his song was just to point out his longevity in the music industry.

He added that if he wanted to throw jabs, his target would have been rappers, not singers.

According to him, “Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido would never think I want to jab them because if I want to jab somebody, it has to be rappers. They are not rappers.

“I am just talking to rappers about how long I’ve been there and who else is best to use as reverence? Everybody knows Wizkid, Burna Boy, Black Sheriff, Asake and Davido. And it’s true that I was in the industry before they all came in. It’s just references of how long I’ve been there. It’s not throwing jabs at anybody. These are incredible, amazing artists.”