I Am Way Better Than Lots Of Nigerian Musicians – Nasboi

Popular skit maker and singer, Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, has claimed that he is better than most Nigerian musicians.

He stated this during an appearance on Bahd and Boujee Podcast, co-hosted by reality star, Tolanibaj and actress Moet Abebe.

The singer cum entertainer explained that he was certain he was better than many of his colleagues.

Naija News reports that Nasboi relaunched his singing career with “Cinderella” featuring Wande Coal last year.

“I am better than a lot of musicians out there. I put my life to that sh*t. I’m way better than a lot of musicians. I know it,” he said.

On his relationship with Wizkid and Davido, Nasboi said: “I used to be a Wizkid fan. I loved Wizkid. I love Davido so much because I am close to him. I don’t know Wizkid. I have never seen Wizkid in my life.”

‘I Felt Revealing My Son Might Affect My Chances Of Finding A Man’ – Nollywood Actress, Eniola Ajao

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao, has revealed her reason for shielding her 21-year-old son, Ayomide Daniel, away from social media.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in an interview with celebrity journalist, Seun Oloketuyi, said she felt worried that revealing her son might affect her chances of finding a partner.

Eniola said the decision to keep her son a secret was taken even before she ventured into the movie industry, stressing that it was supposed to avoid the stigma attached to being a single mother.

The thespian added that she eventually revealed her son’s existence to the public after being perceived as a “young girl” by her colleagues.

She said, “It was something I decided a long time ago before I even considered pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

“When I had him, I worried that no man would want to marry me with a child, so I decided to keep it private. I kept many aspects of my life out of the public eye, including my son.”