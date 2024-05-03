Before I Became A Skitmaker, I Could Beat My Chest That Sydney Was A Yahoo Boy – Nasboi

Popular content creator and singer Nasboi has said that social media influencing and skitmaking is very lucrative.

The singer stated this during an appearance on Bahd And Boujee Podcast co-hosted by reality star Tolanibaj and actress Moet Abebe.

He said that because of how well paid skitmakers are he once thought that Sydney Talker was an internet fraudster.

However, Nasboi said that after he joined the industry he realised how lucrative it was.

He said many people still accuse skit makers and influencers of fraud because they don’t know how lucrative the creative industry is.

According to him, “Before I became a skit maker, I could beat my chest that Sydney was a Yahoo boy [internet fraudster]. Because I didn’t know how lucrative the creative industry was until I joined.

“A lot of female influencers and skit makers are also being trolled. Social media users often accuse them of sleeping with men for money but they don’t know these female influencers make a lot of money from endorsements and advertisements.

“Yahoo [internet scam] is stressful. It’s not even as lucrative as skit making. There are some skit makers who are not popular but earning huge amounts of money. I know someone who made $33,000 off a video on Facebook. He is not even popular.”