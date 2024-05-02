‘I Felt Revealing My Son Might Affect My Chances Of Finding A Man’ – Nollywood Actress, Eniola Ajao

Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao, has revealed her reason for shielding her 21-year-old son, Ayomide Daniel, away from social media.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in an interview with celebrity journalist, Seun Oloketuyi, said she felt worried that revealing her son might affect her chances of finding a partner.

Eniola said the decision to keep her son a secret was taken even before she ventured into the movie industry, stressing that it was supposed to avoid the stigma attached to being a single mother.

The thespian added that she eventually revealed her son’s existence to the public after being perceived as a “young girl” by her colleagues.

She said, “It was something I decided a long time ago before I even considered pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

“When I had him, I worried that no man would want to marry me with a child, so I decided to keep it private. I kept many aspects of my life out of the public eye, including my son.”

In other news,Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, has said she was not ashamed of doing menial jobs in the United States of America because she needed to pay her bills.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known while speaking in an interview with her colleague, Kunle Afod.

Recounting some menial jobs she had done in the US, Doris said she had lost count of them but is currently working for the government as a social worker.