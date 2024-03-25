Funke Adejumo: Shut Up, I Am Sorry For The Men That Will Will Marry You – Solomon Buchi Slams Netizens

Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi, has berated Nigerian women who kicked against Pastor Funke Adejumo’s teaching on how single ladies must behave when visiting their would-be parents-in-law for the first time.

Naija News reports that during a sermon, Adejumo advised single ladies who visits their would be in-laws to kneel and not stand until they are told to do so.

She also advised them to be careful of their eating habits and try not to eat meat that is too tough so it does not lead to spilling oil every where.

However, the pastor’s advise did not sit well with some ladies, who insisted that her guidelines were too stringent.

Reacting to Adejumo’s teaching, an X user @faree_for_real, said, ‘’If I’m going to visit your parents and they test me with these weird rules, just know I’m going to deliberately fail. I’m not willing to go through lengths to prove that I’m “prim and proper”. I’m not willing to be held on misogynistic standards. If the fact that their son loves me is not enough, I’m not interested.’’

Responding via social media, Buchi condemned the X user for comparing Adejumo’s teaching to misogyny.

He argued that all the clergywoman said was just basic life rules that people should follow. He went on to say he feels sorry for the men who will marry women with such mentality.

According to him, ‘’Shut up! I am absolutely tired of how women plaster misogyny on everything. That video is basically talking about social decorum, comportment and etiquette in the culture of the Nigerian society be it Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba.

“You need to be accepted by the family you are married into. It’s not something that will happen every time but it is better that you are.

“If you are going to meet your in-laws for the first time, you need to comport yourself. What is misogyny? What is if they are going to test me with all these weird rules? What is that?! What is misogynistic about you having to not drag meat, spill oil everywhere, you having to be comported? What really is misogynistic about that? ‘He said the same rules apply to men as well as they have to comport themselves whenever they visit their in-laws for the first time.”

