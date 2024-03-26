Why Is The Nigerian Government A Puppet To Bobrisky? – Solomon Buchi

Relationship expert, Solomon Buchi, has questioned why the Nigerian Government is silent over the attitude of controversial crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst the controversy trailing the ‘Best-Dressed’ female award given to Bobrisky at the ‘Ajakaju’ movie premiere over the weekend.

In a post via X, Buchi said Bobrisky might have friends in the Nigerian police force, judiciary, and political space due to his confidence in speaking publicly and doing certain things without being punished.

He added that Bobrisky would have been arrested and prosecuted long ago if he had been a poor man or probably did not have a political godfather in Nigeria.

The post read, “Bobrisky must have friends in high places in Nigeria. Probably in the police, judiciary and random politicians, because his confidence to say and do certain things publicly shows that he’s got political assurance.

“Who is Bobrisky’s political godfather in Nigeria? Why is the Nigerian government a puppet to Bobrisky?

“If Bobrisky were a poor man, shim would have been prosecuted a long time ago. Who’s covering Bobrisky?”

Meanwhile, Nollywood Filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu has condemned the decision to award popular crossdresser, Bobrisky the Best Dressed Female at a movie premiere.

Naija News reports that the controversial media personality won the title of the Best Dressed Female at the “Best of Two Worlds” movie premiere, which also featured elegantly attired female celebrities.

Reacting, Ugezu questioned why the crossdresser was given the award when there were elegantly attired female celebrities at the event.

He argued that many people in the country have lost it, adding that it was ridiculous that a man can win the prize of the Best Dressed Female in an event organised by human beings.

He further asserted it was a slap on women working hard to better themselves daily.