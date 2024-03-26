We Are Insulting Our Country – Ugezu Ugezu Reacts To Bobrisky’s ‘Best Dressed Female’ Award

Nollywood Filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu has condemned the decision to award popular crossdresser, Bobrisky the Best Dressed Female at a movie premier.

Naija News reports that the controversial media personality won the title of the Best Dressed Female at the “Best of Two Worlds” movie premiere, which also featured elegantly attired female celebrities.

Reacting, Ugezu questioned why the crossdresser was given the award when there were elegantly attired female celebrities at the event.

He argued that many people in the country have lost it, adding that it was ridiculous that a man can win the prize of the Best Dressed Female in an event organised by human beings.

He further asserted it was a slap on women working hard to better themselves daily.

According to him: “So many people have lost it. How can a man win the price for The Best dressed female in an event organised by human beings?

” Is this sincerely not a slap on the faces of our women who are working hard everyday to be the best of themselves?

“Sometimes, I pause and ponder, where are we headed in this country? No be government do this one oooo. Na we just dey mumu dey insult our country.”