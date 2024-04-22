Video: Bobrisky Makes Donation To Prison After Spending Barely 12 Days In Correctional Facility

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has reportedly donated chairs to the Nigerian Correctional facility after barely spending 12 days in prison.

A video making the rounds on social media showed chairs with the inscription: “To Nigeria Correctional Service courtesy Idris Okuneye BobRisky at the correctional service centre.”

A caption on the video reads: “On behalf of BobRisky, for the Nigerian Correctional Service, Kirikiri, for the visiting area.”

According to the report on Bob’s donation, the chairs are meant for the prison’s visiting area.

Bobrisky was on Friday, April 12, sentenced to six months imprisonment over naira abuse.

Fresh Update: He Is Not In Kirikiri – NCoS Official Discloses Bobrisky’s Present Location

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has refuted claims that Bobrisky, was transferred from the Ikoyi custodial centre to its other facility in Kirikiri, Lagos State.

Recall that the controversial media personality is presently serving a six-month jail term after he was convicted of naira mutilation charges.

Earlier reports indicated that he was later transferred to Kirikiri prison.

However, an NCoS official told Punch on Thursday that the convict was still held in the Ikoyi prison.

The official, who pleaded anonymity as he was not permitted to speak on the matter, said Bobrisky did not commit a capital offence, hence he couldn’t be transfered to a maximum prison where inmates serving life and death sentences were mostly kept.

“Bobrisky has not been moved, he is still here in Ikoyi. He was not sentenced to death and didn’t get a life sentence either. Those people sentenced to death and given life sentences are mostly kept in the maximum prison. That is mostly based on capital punishment. As for Bobrisky, he didn’t commit a capital offence, so why would they take him to Kirikiri,” the source said.

Another official, who also preferred not to be mentioned as he was not in the official capacity to speak to the press, said that although there were plans to move some inmates across the custodial centres in the state, it was still being proposed.

The NCoS official added that the move was for decongestion.

Sometimes, when we discover that the population of inmates is much in a facility, we decide to move them just to decongest. We are only considering that at the moment and not that anyone has been moved. If the prison authorities want to move, they have the right. We also do so if the person has a communicable disease or because the inmate requested it for proximity to the family or an appeal on humanitarian grounds.

“The leadership might also say, ‘Let’s spread those who have less than one year sentence’, which may apply to Bobrisky, just to create space for those awaiting trial. But such people rarely go to the maximum prison,” the source disclosed.