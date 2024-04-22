Nigerians Devise New Methods To ‘Naira Spraying’ Amid Arrest Fears

As the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) intensifies its efforts to crack down on Naira abusers, Nigerians have devised innovative methods to maintain the tradition of spraying Naira at social events.

The seriousness of the crimes came to light for Nigerians following the anti-graft agency’s statement on the conviction of Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, to six months imprisonment without the possibility of a fine for Naira abuse.

Following Bobrisky’s conviction, socialite Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, was granted a N10 million bail after pleading ‘not guilty’ to a charge of Naira abuse.

Similarly, Actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin had faced conviction and a six-month prison sentence in February 2024 for defacing Naira notes by spraying and stepping on them during a social event in Lagos.

Naija News provides a list of nine actions concerning the Naira that could lead to legal consequences, such as spraying, writing, tearing, stapling, dancing or stamping on the currency, as well as selling, mutilating, rejecting, and creating money bouquets.

The Clean Notes Policy, as outlined on the official website of the Central Bank of Nigeria, aims to improve the visual attractiveness and durability of circulated banknotes to ensure they maintain a high standard of quality, enabling easy processing and acceptance by the general public.

In an effort to avoid getting in trouble, people at parties and musicians have come up with new ways to spray money.

Here are some methods that party attendees have innovated to spray money at social functions:

Money boxes, often used by musicians, have become permanent fixtures at social gatherings in Nigeria, provided by hosts or musicians for guests who choose to drop their cash inside instead of spraying it, as a way to honor the hosts or acknowledge the musicians’ talent.

Cash vouchers: Attendees at social gatherings can acquire vouchers matching the amount they plan to ‘spray’ the celebrants and then transfer the corresponding funds to the event planner’s account.

For these money vouchers, the images of the celebrant or event host are printed on the notes, with common denominations being N1000 and N500 notes.

Bank transfer: Nowadays, guests at events like weddings, burials, and birthdays are using their banks’ apps to send money directly to the celebrants while dancing, instead of spraying cash on them as before.