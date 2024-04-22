Just In: Bobrisky Appeals Six Months Jail Term For Naira Abuse

Popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has appealed his six month conviction for financial misconduct.

Naija News recalls that Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison by a Federal High Court in Lagos after he was charged for abusing the naira by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In his appeal, the crossdresser requested the appellate court to overturn the six-month jail term that was issued to him.

In the appeal, submitted by his attorney Deji Adeyanju, Bobrisky contends that: “Trial Judge erred in law and facts by his imposition of the maximum sentence of months imprisonment terms against the appellant without option of fine contrary to the provisions of Section 416(2) d of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015 (“ADCJA”) that prescribed the mandatory guidelines on the trial court on imposition of sentencing after criminal conviction of a first time offender as the appellant is seeking an order setting aside the six months maximum imprisonment sentence imposed on the appellant and in its place, an imposition of a fine in the sum of N50,000 on each of the counts against the appellant”.