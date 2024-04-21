Man Reportedly Died After Wife Forced Him To Get Surgery For Snoring

Popular Nollywood actor, Ugezu Ugezu has shared a story on how a man died after undergoing a surgery to correct his snoring problem.

According to the thespian, the unidentified man was compelled by his wife to undergo the operation.

Ugezu said that the wife of the deceased refused to listen to friends who advised against the surgery and begged her to put up with her husband’s predicament.

Speaking via Instagram, the actor said that the wife successfully convinced her husband that snoring is a medical condition and he needed to get help.

He said when she was told to sleep in another room and leave her husband condition alone, she refused thinking it would give room for her man to cheat.

Ugezu wrote, “Nobody can explain how she did it. But she convinced her husband that snoring is a medical condition that surgery can correct. His friends warned him and advised him and advised her to manage her man, as she has her room in that big house. She didn’t listen because she felt his boys could still smuggle babes to him under her nose. She compelled the man to embrace the surgery and they went to India for it. He is being returned a corpse. He did not survive the surgery. Who killed him?”