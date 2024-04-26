Ganduje Identifies Those Sponsoring Protests Against Him In Abuja

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has said the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and other persons from the North Central Zone are behind the various protests against him in Abuja.

Naija News reports that there have been protests calling for Ganduje’s removal as national chairman of the APC, with groups and party chieftains from the North Central leading the charge.

Ganduje, in a statement on Friday by his Special Assistant on Civil Society and Support Groups, Okpokwu Ogenyi, alleged that the Kano State government had been hiring protesters from the streets, mostly Kwankwasiyya members, some of whom are from the North Central geo-political zone to demand Ganduje’s resignation.

While calling on security agents to be vigilant to ensure the security of lives and property, the APC chieftain said some of the hired protesters were dressed in Kwankwasiyya T-shirts and caps during a protest at the APC national secretariat.

The statement read in part, “We are privy to credible information that Governor Yusuf is working with some persons from the North Central zone and has doled out huge sum of money to some persons to sustain campaign against the Ganduje’s led working committee in his desperate but fruitless mission to remove Ganduje as the national chairman of the APC.

“They have now resorted to using some persons in the North Central geo-political zone to demand Ganduje’s removal after they failed woefully to achieve their satanic agenda in Kano State. What is of concern to us is the wastage of state resources badly in need in Kano State for the provision of basic amenities to our people. This is politics taken too far.”

“Some of the hired protesters also forgot that they were dressed in Kwankwasiyya T-shirts and caps during the protest to the APC national secretariat, yet claimed to be members of the APC; what a dangerous move to scuttle peace of our party.”