‘My Constant Battle With Dating’ – BBNaija Vee Opens Up

Big Brother Naija star cum actress, Victoria Iye, better known as Vee, has opened up on her constant battle with dating.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, while speaking on Clout Africa, said dating in Lagos State is now more complicated than ever.

She noted that human communication is no longer what it used to be, which has affected the nature of relationships.

Vee also averred that her emotional nature is another reason she is sceptical about dating in Lagos.

She said: “The dating scene in Lagos is a bit harder than usual. As late millennials, early Genzs we are going for it right now, human communication is not what it used to be.

“I avoid situations before I get heartbroken. I’m a soft, romantic, lover girl so a bit of a balance between the brain and the mind, that is the constant battle for me.”

Meanwhile, Vee has said that she does not understand the concept of marriage.

She argued that marriage is not a form of insurance, stressing that it is just vows which can be broken.

She opined that marriage does not necessarily equate love.