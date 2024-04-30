‘Blame Tinubu’s Handlers’ – Showunmi Tells APC Chieftain Lamenting Over Daniel Bwala’s Attitude Towards President

People Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Showunmi, has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, to blame the handlers of President Bola Tinubu, over the consistent meeting with Daniel Bwala, a former campaign spokesman of the Ex-vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Igbokwe, in a post on his Facebook page Monday, attacked Bwala over his visit to Tinubu in Saudi Arabia, where the president had participated in a World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting.

Igbokwe questioned why Bwala, who had left Tinubu before the 2023 election to work for Atiku’s presidential campaign organisation, always ran after the president.

According to him, Bwala has no shame for disturbing the president in Saudi Arabia after previously pursuing him to France.

He wrote, “Why is this PDP man running helter-skelter? Why is he rushing PBAT anywhere he goes? What is he looking for? What is he pushing for? So this guy does not have shame at all? This is nauseating and embarrassing. The other day he pursued PBAT to France and now the hungry man goes again to disturb him in Saudi Arabia. Let this man receive little sense and dignity by sticking to his Party PDP and allow PBAT to breathe? Haba! Kilode gan ni? Oginidi?”

Reacting to Igbokwe’s post, Segun Showunmi, said: “Blame the handlers of President Bola Tinubu. I have spoken on this and how those who work so hard might be feeling. I hope they know the larger implications of these things.”