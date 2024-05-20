Why I Can’t Be Left Alone In Same Room With Nengi – Spryo

Nigerian Singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyryo, has expressed his admiration for former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nengi Hampson.

Naija News reports that the singer, in a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, recalled an interviewer asking him which female celebrity he would avoid being alone with.

Spyro said he mentioned Nengi, stressing that he does not attempt to act like Jesus since he is merely ‘His boy’, and tries to flee from every appearance of the BBNaija star to avoid temptation.

Recounting seeing the reality TV star at a show where she sat opposite him, the ‘Who Is Your Guy’ crooner said he kept rebuking the devil to leave his head until he ran away.

Advertisement

He wrote, “An interviewer recently asked me, which female in this industry would you never allow yourself to be left in a room with? Guess who I named? That would be NENGI I no de like de too form like say I be JESUS, I am just his BOY, I ain’t him So I FLEE FROM EVERY APPEARANCE OF NENGI make dem no go get me.

“Humnnnn…. Naso I jam her for one show, she sat right opposite me and I kept rebuking the devil to leave my head till I had to run.”