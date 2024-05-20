I Made $900 Million While Sleeping – BBNaija Star, Ka3na

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ka3na Jones, has revealed she recently earned $900 million while sleeping.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Monday.

Ka3na said the money was made from selling some properties in London, United Kingdom.

The BBNaija star also shared a screenshot of a message from her agent confirming the successful transaction, boasting that she will retire as a young billionaire.

She captioned the screenshot: “$900,000,000 while I sleep. Retiring as a young billionaire. #Ka3naTheBossLady.”

In other news, the winner of Big Brother Naija season 7, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has slammed critics over recent bikini photos that circulated online.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star recently came under fire on social media after posting pictures of herself on vacation in the Maldives.

However, Phyna, in an interview with PUNCH, maintained that she was ready for whatever was thrown at her, insisting that she did not do anything she had preached against.

Phyna also spoke about how men had wanted to take her on a date or get intimate with her with mouthwatering offers, stating that such men thought she was cheap like some other women.

