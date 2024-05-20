Police Commissioner, Officers Battle Bandits In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, alongside other officers, engaged bandits in a fierce gun battle in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Monday, disclosed the operation followed a distress call on the attack by unknown gunmen in Dawaki on May 19, at about 11:30 am.

Adeh said the security agency rescued some of the kidnapped victims in the operation, which was carried out in synergy with local hunters.

According to the police spokesman, the security operatives advanced on the assailants, tactically ambushing them at Ushafa Hill via Bwari and Shishipe Hills via Mpape.

She further noted that the command will provide more information in due course.

The statement read, “The operatives of the FCT police command led by the Commissioner of Police Benneth Igweh himself, swiftly mobilized to the scene.

“This led to a fierce gun duel as the hoodlums were overwhelmed by the firepower of the operatives, forcing them to scamper to safety with various degrees of bullet injuries, and the victims were rescued.

“While one of the rescued victims is still in the hospital receiving medical attention, the commissioner of police reaffirms the command’s steadfast dedication to maintaining peace and security in the Territory, as search operations are ongoing to rescue other hostages who fled the scene during the shootout.”

According to Punch, suspected terrorists had on Sunday invaded Dakwa, DeiDei area, a suburb along the Zuba, Suleja road in the FCT between 12 and 1:30 am, resulting in the kidnapping of four people and leaving many others injured.

Speaking on the incident, an eyewitness in an interview with the above publication said the bandits launched their operation from Rufaida Yougout in Dakwa, moving towards the Buy filling station and down to Hasmos School.

The incursion sparked a serious gun battle between the vigilantes and the bandits, culminating in the abduction of four individuals.

The eyewitness said, “As I speak at 9 am on Sunday morning, there is a significant military presence and other senior police officers in Dakwa, assessing what happened during the night.

“We did our best to alert the necessary security forces, but all efforts could not prevent the kidnappings.”