‘APC Is Making Mistakes, The Party Has Become A One-man Show’ – Senator Abba Moro

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District and Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, has advised members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State to remain with the party.

Naija News reports that Senator Moro gave this advice on Monday during the party’s caucus meeting held at the party’s State Secretariat in Makurdi.

He said all the past PDP-led administrations are far better than the current All Progressives Congress (APC) )-led government in the state, which is making mistakes and has become a one-man show.

The Senator expressed optimism that the PDP will rescue the state from its current leadership.

He said; “We must choose the best to work for the party. APC is making mistakes already, as the party has become a one-man show.

“Let’s put our house in order. Let us avoid division and come together, and we will rescue Benue from the draconian rule it’s currently experiencing under APC.”

Meanwhile, the Benue State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Fidelis Mnyim, has debunked claims that Governor Hyacinth Alia’s car gift to judges in the state was meant to erode the autonomy of the judiciary.

Naija News reports that the Benue governor had on Monday, donated six Sport Utility Vehicles to the state judiciary, four of the vehicles for judges of the state high court and two for judges of the Customary Court of Appeal.

Reacting to the development, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Prof. Ernest Ojukwu, questioned the motive behind the gifts.

He wondered why the governor should procure vehicles for judges when the judiciary had its own allocation.

However, responding to Ojukwu’s suspicions, Mnyim said the governor’s gesture was to support the judiciary and not to erode its autonomy.

Speaking via a statement, the Benue AG argued that the gesture was significant given that the governor had already granted full financial autonomy to the judiciary in February 2024.