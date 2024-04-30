Wizkid vs Davido: ‘You’re A Mad Man’ – Timaya Blasts Team Member Over Involvement In Online Drama

Nigerian singer, Timaya, has called out a member of his team, Bolaji Fadipe, for involving him in the social media drama between Davido, Wizkid and Don Jazzy.

Naija News reports that Wizkid generated outrage online on Monday over a controversial post about Mavin Record Boss, Don Jazzy, describing him as a mere influencer.

In the heat of the argument, Wizkid also lambasted Davido and his associate, Peruzzi, and they didn’t hesitate to reply.

Amidst the online drama, Timaya’s team member shared a photo of him on the X platform with the caption, “Industry war”.

Reacting via his Instagram page on Tuesday, Timaya shared a photo of his team member and blasted him for using his handle to comment on an online drama that doesn’t concern him.

Timaya noted that he dislikes interfering with other people’s business, but his team member, Bolaji, did not follow the instructions.

He wrote, “BOLAJI FADIPE U ARE A MAD MAN FOR TWEETING WITH MY HANDLE. I have warned u severely but u wouldn’t listen. Y’all know I mind my business but this guy doesn’t listen because u work with my team and have access doesn’t mean u should put me on peoples business. I want u to enjoy the fame u want to hide behind. Fool”