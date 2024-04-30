Why I Appointed Myself As Commissioner For Lands – Imo Gov, Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has disclosed the rationale behind appointing himself as the Commissioner for Lands in the state.

Naija News learnt that Uzodimma appointed himself as a commissioner on Tuesday during the inauguration of 24 newly appointed commissioners at the Government House in Owerri.

According to Daily Post, Uzodinmma, while addressing the commissioners, stated that self-appointment is a measure to prevent a repeat of past incidents.

Governor Uzodinmma also cited the example of a previous commissioner embroiled in controversial land deals towards the end of his first tenure.

Meanwhile, Hope Uzodinma, has been accused of abandoning his constitutional duties and making governance suffer in the state.

The allegation was made by the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the November 11, Imo state governorship polls, Emeka Nwulu.

According to him, Uzodinma has been out of the state for over thirty days and did not hand over to his deputy, neither is there a functioning state executive council in Imo State.

The former House of Representatives member made the allegation during the weekend.

Speaking further, Nwulu accused Uzodinma of running Imo State like an emperor and failing to fulfil his campaign promises to the people of the state.