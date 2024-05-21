Syria First Lady, Asma Diagnosed With Acute Leukaemia

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s wife, Asma, has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Naija News reports that the president’s office made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement also disclosed that Asma, who recovered from breast cancer in 2019, would undergo a special treatment protocol that would require her to isolate and that she would step away from public engagements as a result.

The statement read, “First Lady Asma al-Assad has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.”

In other news, Iran has been thrown into a state of mourning again as a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Malayer in the Hamedan province of Western Iran on Monday.

This comes after the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, confirmed the latest earthquake while announcing a five-day period of national mourning to pay tribute to the late president and his companions.

The earthquake occurred at 08:20:52 local time at a depth of 10km, as reported by the Seismological Centre of the Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran.

The epicentre of the tremor was situated 9 kilometres from Samen, 18 kilometres from Malayer, and 18 kilometres from Oshtorinan.