Breaking: 40 Reportedly Shot Dead As Bandits Attack Plateau Community

Bandits in their numbers reportedly killed more than 40 persons, including vigilantes, during an attack in Zurak village in Bashar District of Wase local government area of Plateau State.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred around 5: pm, on Monday, when residents of the community were going about their everyday activities.

However, the residents could not immediately report the incident due to the poor communication network in the area.

A youth leader in the area, Sahpi’i Sambo, who spoke to Daily Trust on the incident, said the bandits arrived at the community on motorcycles with sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically.

Advertisement

He said, “More than 40 people were killed while many injured. Residents of the village have fled to neighbouring communities for cover. As of yesterday, security personnel had not yet arrived at the community. It was deadly.”

As of the time of filing this report, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

In related news, at least 20 people were abducted by some gunmen in military uniforms, who raided the Dawaki community in Abuja.

Advertisement

According to Daily Trust, witnesses described it as yet another daring onslaught by the attackers, referring to them variously as bandits, armed robbers, terrorists, and other names.

Dawaki, home to thousands of workers in the FCT, situated along the Abuja-Kubwa Expressway, directly across from Gwarinpa Estate, Nigeria’s largest single organized settlement.

Naija News gathered that the gunmen, armed with various types of weapons, stormed Dawaki around 7:30 pm on Sunday and operated until about 8:30 pm.

Advertisement