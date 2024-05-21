Governor Uzodimma’s Ex-Aide Arrested For Alleged Fraud

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a former Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri, for alleged forgery and illegal use of the state government’s authority.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the arrest of Nwaneri on Monday in Owerri, the state capital.

He disclosed that Nwaneri was picked over suspected malicious damages, fraudulent activities, obtaining money under false pretence and illegal use of the state government’s power and authority to harass and intimidate the people of the state.

Okoye stated that the former aide was arrested alongside the ISAMATA president and three others.

Advertisement

He said, “Be informed that a former Governor’s Aide, Chinasa Nwaneri, ISAMATA President and three others were arrested over an allegation of malicious damage, fraudulent activities, obtaining money under false pretence and illegal use of government power/authority to harass, intimidate and frustrate the citizens of Imo State.

“Investigation is ongoing and further development will be communicated in due course.”

According to SaharaReporters, Nwaneri was arrested on Saturday on the order of a court, while lodging in a room in Rockview Hotel in Owerri, the state capital.

Advertisement

He was immediately taken to the State Bureau of investigation of the command for interrogation.

Nwaneri had been fingered in multiple land racketeering deals in the state, making the governor drop him towards the end of his first term in office.