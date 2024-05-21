Breaking: Kidnapped SAN’s Sister Regains Freedom In Oyo

Seliat Raji, a sister to Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ahmed Raji, kidnapped in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, has been released.

Naija News reports that Seliat was released on Tuesday morning after spending six days in captivity.

Recall that the gunmen had, last Thursday night, invaded her residence and killed a security guard who was said to have put up resistance during their operation.

The Baale Koso of Iseyinland, Sikiru Adeniji, confirmed Seliat’s release to Punch.

According to him, the victim regained her freedom around 2:00 a.m. after the payment of the ransom, adding that she would be taken to the hospital for a medical check-up.

Adeniji, the victim’s husband, said, “Yes. They have released her after six days. She spent six days with them. They released her around 2:00am today. On the ransom, yes but I don’t want to say anything about the ransom. She is currently at home but we will take her to a hospital soon for a medical check-up.”

