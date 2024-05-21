Ebonyi Communal Clash Takes Deadly Turn As Four Get Beheaded

Four individuals have been beheaded within two days in the ongoing Effium-Ezza communal clash in Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State.

Naija News learnt that suspected warlords on Sunday attacked Ikachi village in the Akparata area of Effium, beheading two persons while seven others were kidnapped and five houses razed.

It was gathered that another two persons, a 79-year-old Paul Idu and a 47-year-old woman, Elizabeth Agbudu, were beheaded barely twenty-four hours after the first incident.

According to Daily Trust, residents said the attacks came after the Ebonyi State government presented a white paper to resolve the communal clashes, including disputes over traditional leadership in the area.

Advertisement

The Effium community called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the state Governor, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, and security forces to address the continuous killings and property destruction by the suspected warlords.

Speaking on the incident, the President General of Effium Autonomous Community, James Agena, condemned the attacks and called for urgent intervention to protect Effium natives and restore peace in the area.

He noted that the latest attack is the third in a series of coordinated attacks on Effium natives in one week.

Advertisement

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Ukandu Joshua, confirmed the incident and said military and mobile police officers had been deployed to the community to safeguard the residents.