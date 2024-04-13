Mr Ibu’s Family Announces Burial Arrangement

Advertisement

The family of the late Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known by his stage name Mr. Ibu, has officially announced the date for his burial.

The beloved actor, renowned for his comedic roles in the Nigerian film industry, will be laid to rest in his hometown of Amuri, located in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The announcement was made through a statement jointly signed by the actor’s brother, Elder Sunday Okafor.

It conveyed the family’s intention to bury their loved one with the honours befitting a hero. “The deceased will be buried like a hero,” Elder Okafor stated.

John Okafor’s health had been a subject of public concern after it was reported that he had an amputation following a battle with an undisclosed illness a few months prior to his death.

His passing marked a significant loss to the Nigerian entertainment community and his fans worldwide, who admired his unique ability to bring laughter and joy through his performances.

The statement reads, “The Okafor family in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West LGA in Enugu State wishes to honour the loving memory of our hero and a legend John Ikechukwu Okafor who even in death has left a legacy of love, laughter and liveliness.

“We would appreciate your esteemed presence as we lay to rest our son, husband, father, grandfather,brother, uncle and in-law on the 28th of June 2024.

“Kindly join us as we share the best and last moments with our icon.”

The statement said the burial ceremony would begin on Tuesday, June 25th, with a high-profile novelty match. On Wednesday, June 26, there would be a session called Mr Ibu’s Night, which would involve a candlelight procession and live entertainment.

A Christian Wake will be held on June 27 at his compound in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West, while the funeral service will take place on June 28.

The five-day burial ceremony will be wrapped up on Sunday, June 30th, with a Church Thanksgiving for family members, friends, and well-wishers.