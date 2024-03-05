Why Mr Ibu Is Irreplaceable In Nollywood – Charles Inojie

Veteran Nollywood actor cum director, Charles Inojie, has described the death of his colleague, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, as an irreparable loss to the Nigerian movie industry.

Naija News recalls that Mr Ibu died of cardiac arrest at the age of 62 on Saturday.

In a recent interview with Channels TV, Inojie said the late comic actor is irreplaceable in Nollywood because casting him alone was enough to make a movie a blockbuster.

According to him, Mr Ibu is one of the few people in Africa who, probably without saying anything, would communicate a million messages with his facial expression, body language and gestures.

He said, “There’s sometimes you lose a person in an industry and you say, well, so or so person would replace him. But Mr Ibu is irreplaceable. Mr Ibu spears with every part of his body.

“He is probably one of the few people in Africa that would sit without saying anything would communicate a million messages with his facial expressions, body language and gestures without verbalising just one word of dramatic dialogue. That doesn’t come cheap. We are going to miss that.

“You have John [Okafor], you have a blockbuster.”