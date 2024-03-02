Veteran Actor, Mr Ibu Passes Away At 62

The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, has lost one of its most beloved figures, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu. The actor, renowned for his comedic roles, died at the age of 62, plunging fans and colleagues into mourning.

His death was confirmed by multiple sources and reported by various media outlets, indicating that he passed away in the early hours at Evercare Hospital in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

Mr Ibu’s health had been a topic of concern for his fans over the past few years. Reports emerged that before his death, the actor had undergone several surgeries leading to the amputation of his leg. These health challenges, coupled with previous allegations of poisoning by the actor, painted a picture of a man battling numerous adversities in his final years.

In 2019, Mr Ibu alleged that an attempt was made on his life by his kinsmen, who were envious of his successful career. He claimed that some of his domestic workers were paid to poison him. This was not the first time the actor had reported such incidents, having claimed to have been poisoned multiple times throughout his career. In a poignant interview with Vanguard Newspaper, Okafor shared his near-death experiences, stating that he had been on the brink of death, “seeing people on the other side” but was miraculously brought back to life.

The news of his death has seen an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues alike, who took to social media platforms to express their grief and reminisce about the joy Mr Ibu brought into their lives through his movies. His unique approach to comedy and his ability to bring laughter to the faces of many will be sorely missed in the entertainment industry.

As the industry comes to terms with this loss, many remember Mr Ibu not just for the laughter he brought into their homes but also for his resilience in the face of personal health battles. His legacy as one of Nollywood’s most iconic comedic actors will undoubtedly live on, serving as a reminder of the impact one individual can have on the cultural and entertainment landscapes of a nation.

The late actor’s life story, marked by significant highs and lows, teaches a profound lesson about the fragility of life and the strength of the human spirit. As the industry mourns, it also celebrates the legacy of a man who overcame numerous challenges to bring joy to millions. John Okafor’s contribution to Nollywood and his role in shaping the Nigerian comedic genre will not be forgotten.