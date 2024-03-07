Five Controversies Surrounding Mr Ibu’s Death

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, left an indelible mark in the Nigerian movie industry that may be difficult for fans to forget quickly.

Naija News recalls that Mr Ibu died of cardiac arrest at the age of 62 on Saturday.

In this article, Naija News details some controversies surrounding Mr Ibu’s death and his final days before his demise.

1. Embelzement of Donations

During the ill-health of the movie star, many Nigerians and public figures made financial donations, running into millions to care for his ailment.

However, while Mr Ibu was still at the hospital, his wife, Stella Maris, called out the actor’s adopted daughter, Jasmine, for conspiring with his son, Valentine Okafor, to embezzle her husband’s donations.

Stella claimed that Jasmine had refused to allow her access to the fund. In response, Jasmine alleged that Mr Ibu’s wife was requesting money to buy a car and an iPhone.

Days after the social media callout, Jasmine and Valentine were arrested in Lagos for embezzlement of funds meant for Mr Ibu’s treatment. They were later released, and all the charges were withdrawn.

2. Assassination

In 2014, many fans expressed concern for Mr Ibu over his bloated stomach and the actor, in an interview with Daily Trust at the time, revealed that his worker poisoned him.

According to him, though he survived the attack, the residual effect of the toxin has destroyed parts of his digestive system and stomach wall.

3. Illicit Affair With Adopted Daughter

Earlier in 2023, before the health of the movie star deteriorated, his wife, Stella Maris, in a social media post, alleged that Jasmine is not her husband’s adopted daughter but lover.

She accused Jasmine of sleeping with her husband, but she (Jasmine) denied the allegation, stating that her relationship with the thespian has been like that of a daughter and father.

4. Leg Amputated Due To Diabetes

After Mr Ibu’s leg was amputated in 2023, there were claims online that the actor’s health issues were related to diabetes.

However, Mr Ibu’s family debunked the claim, stating that he has been dealing with blood clotting in his leg, attributed to disease in blood vessels.

5. Unhappy marriages

In an interview with PUNCH, the movie star revealed that he had been married five times. Mr Ibu also said he had never been happy in his marriage, adding that his last to Stella Maris had been his worst.

In his words: “This is my final marriage. If this one falls apart, I won’t marry again. This is my fifth and the worst marriage because my wife embraces what is not obtainable. This feels like punishment and not marriage. I doubt if I’m still in the marriage because it seems she has already prepared her mind to leave, and I’m not going to stop her.

” I support her leaving. I begin to breathe erratically each time i see her, and it’s not healthy for me because I’m not ready to die.”