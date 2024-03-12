‘Every Single Good I Did Was Translated To Evil’ – Late Mr Ibu’s Adopted Daughter, Jasmine Laments

Jasmine Okafor, adopted daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has penned a heartfelt tribute to her late father ahead of his final burial.

Jasmine posted a statement on her official Instagram page, stating that she will never forget the comic actor for the love he showed her. She lamented that all of her good deeds had been translated into evil.

Naija News reports that Jasmine appreciated her father for not talking down on her despite widespread criticism, even until his passing.

She wrote, “Goodnight papa ! You will forever be remembered for the love you gave,and the laughter you brought am grateful to God that I was able to give back that love till the very end.

“Despite all that was said , every single good I did was translated to €vil, you always promised me that the day you will speak , the world will listen and that gave me the audacity to carry on. Now I am brok€n because that day is never coming, maybe the stories will never end, maybe the bull¥ing will never stop but I know and I’m grateful for the ray of hope you gave me even when you felt hopeless.

“Every single good I did was paid In hundred folds with €vil , from the hands of the same people that was never really there for you when you needed them the most but daddy you know what matters the most amidst all these accusations? You never talked down on me , you appreciated me till your very last moment.

“The pains you endured in the last days , you did with a smile, I am not mourning your d€ath, I’m mourning all the pains you had to endure, over 15 successful surgeries, you are indeed a fighter! You fought d€ath severally until it claws successfully over powered you.

“I hope you find true happiness, peace and rest in the bosom of God! Make sure God laughs at all your jokes and Angels roll on the floor from every conversation with you.. I lost a hero, Heaven gained an Angel.”

Her comment comes barely a week after she was heavily criticized for changing the name of Mr Ibu’s social media accounts.