AGN Reveals Why Mr Ibu Was Rejected In India, United States For Treatment

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has clarified the reason behind the decision not to send the late Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, abroad for medical treatment.

Naija News recalls that Mr Ibu died on 2nd March 2024 at the age of 62 after a prolonged battle with illness.

In a recent interview with Afia TV, AGN president, Chief Emeka Rollas, stated that Mr Ibu was denied treatment in both the United States and India due to his medical condition, which made it unsafe for him to travel by air.

Explaining what impeded Mr Ibu from seeking treatment at foreign medical facilities, AGN president, Emeka said, “There was a time we wanted to fly Ibu abroad, but when we escalated the doctor’s reference and his prognosis, almost all the hospitals in India and America rejected him and said whoever that has this kind of prognosis cannot survive the flight to any country.”

Prior to his demise, Mr Ibu’s family had disclosed in November 2023 that the Nollywood veteran had undergone seven surgeries, and as a last resort to keep him alive, one of his legs had to be amputated.

Mr Ibu subsequently underwent a leg amputation in December and was experiencing severe difficulties in speaking.

His family had initially planned to send him abroad for further treatment, but unfortunately, he passed away before that could happen.