Ten Northern Govs Jet Out To United States For Peace Submit

Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi, along with nine other governors from northern Nigeria, have departed for the United States to participate in a peace summit organized by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP).

Naija News understands that the summit will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Titled “Advancing Stability in Northern Nigeria: A Strategic Conversation with Nigeria’s Governors,” the event aims to explore Nigeria’s potential for peace in the midst of ongoing tensions and violence.

The summit aims to explore proactive approaches that Nigerian leaders and citizens can adopt in order to tackle challenges across their states.

As per information on USIP’s website, the summit will offer a platform for governors from Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, and Plateau to share their perspectives on the most critical issues affecting their states and the wider region.

The summit is also expected to examine how stability in northern Nigeria can contribute to progress and prosperity for the entire country.

According to reports, a Senior Advisor at the Africa Center of the USIP, Ambassador Johnnie Carson, will be leading the discussions during the sessions.

The summit aims to provide valuable perspectives and possible strategies for attaining long-lasting peace and security in northern Nigeria.

The northern region region continues to face ongoing issues such as insurgency, communal conflicts, and economic inequalities, which hinder its stability and development.