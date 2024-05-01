Send Warning Of Impending Terror Attacks To Us – Matawalle Urges United States

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has urged the United States (US) government to always share information on impending terrorists attacks.

He noted that intelligence used by the US to send early warning to its citizens in crisis countries could also be shared with Nigeria to help fight banditry and terrorism.

Matawalle made the call when he hosted the Assistant Secretary for Defence for African Affairs at the US Department of Defence, Jennifer Zakriski, in Abuja.

He emphasized the importance of intelligence sharing between Nigeria and the United States to fight banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

He said, “It is indeed a privilege to welcome you and your team to Nigeria. Our discussion today underscores the importance of collaboration and intelligence sharing in tackling common security challenges.

“Nigeria values its partnership with the United States, and we are committed to enhancing our cooperation in defence matters for the mutual benefit of our nations.”

In her remarks, Zakriski expressed appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed the US commitment to supporting Nigeria in addressing security concerns.

She said, “Nigeria is a key partner for the United States in Africa, and our collaboration is vital in addressing shared security threats.

“Today’s meeting marks another milestone in our efforts to strengthen defense ties and enhance regional security.”