Plans To Discredit Matawalle Orchestrated By Two Powerful Politicians – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said any attempt to undermine and discredit the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, will fail.

Recall that members of a group known as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Loyalists Forum, on Friday, took their protest to the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

The protesters asked the anti-graft agency to reopen the case into the allegation of funds diversion against Matawalle, the former Governor of Zamfara State.

In his response, the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the anti-graft agency will continue probing Matawalle for allegedly diverting N70 billion meant for contracts in the state.

Reacting to the development in an X post on Saturday, Fan-Kayode said some unscrupulous politicians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are behind the campaign of calumny against Matawalle.

The former minister stated that the orchestrated campaign, led by two powerful arrowheads, was an attempt to push President Bola Tinubu into removing Matawalle from office.

He, therefore, asked the former Zamfara governor not to be deterred and to continue the good work he is doing for the country and for the President.

He wrote: “I have noticed the surreptitious attempt by some unscrupulous politicians to undermine and discredit my dear friend and brother Bello Matawalle, the Hon. Minister of State for Defence.

“These individuals come from various quarters within both the opposition and ruling party. This pains me because I know him to be one of the most dedicated and loyal supporters of the President.

“What makes it worse is that this orchestrated campaign, which is led by two powerful arrowheads, is coming from very close quarters.

“It is a pernicious and perfidious attempt to push the President into removing one of his most courageous and loyal supporters and dogged fighters from office in an attempt to weaken him.

“I sincerely hope that they fail because Matawalle is one of those that strengthens and adds value to our Government.

“To Matawalle, I say this: do not be deterred and continue the good work you are doing for our country and for our President. The evil eye shall not see you, and those that envy and hate you shall have no power over you.”

“We know your worth and I am sure that Nigerians know your worth too. Do not be deterred, my brother: God is with you.”